New Delhi: Hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen, and doctors and hospital management feel helpless as they can only appeal to the government. CEO of Shanti Mukund Hospital in East Delhi’s Karkardooma has a facility of 200-beds. In an emotional appeal for oxygen to save patients of this hospital, CEO Sunil Saggar broke down in front of the camera and just said again and again that patients will die. Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared the video and further asked for help as the video is heartbreaking and can make anyone cry. Also Read - Delhi Police Arranges Oxygen For Several Hospitals Grappling With Shortage

Patients are admitted to the hospital so that they can be treated. But, things in India have turned worst as there is a shortage of oxygen. Sushmita Sen in a tweet mentioned that she has arranged oxygen cylinders for Shanti Mukund Hospital but has no idea how to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai. She asked for help from netizens. Her tweet reads: “This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way”. Also Read - Sonu Sood Arranges Over 520 Remdesivir, Oxygen Cylinders, 422 Beds; Wishes to do Better Tomorrow

Check out the video and Sushmita’s tweet:

This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way🙏 https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO Also Read - Increase Speed of Oxygen Distribution; States Must Not Hoard: PM at High-Level Meet — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

The hospital authority said they were trying to shift patients who do not require oxygen and those who require more than 7 liters of oxygen. The administration at Shanti Mukund Hospital also put up a notice at the entry gate, reading: “We regret we are stopping admission in the hospital because oxygen supply isn’t coming.” One of the officials from Shanti Mukund Hospital said they have not been able to get in touch with their oxygen supplier.