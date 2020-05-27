Anushka Sharma produced crime-thriller series Paatal Lok has been gripped in controversies since it has been premiered on Amazon Prime. Netizens have objected to many things including beef eating with a photo of a Goddess at the background, Hinduphobia, Hindu’s lynching Dalits, and racist slur. Now the angry Indians have asked to ban the series and has been accused of ‘hinduphobia’. Today again, Twitterati trended the hashtag #BoycottPaatalLok. Also Read - Paatal Lok: BJP MLA Urges Virat Kohli to Divorce Anushka Sharma For Producing Web Series

One user wrote, “According to nowadays Indian series makers , Liberals n so-called Seculars are trying to protect the Country and there is nothing like Naxalism n terrorism in India, Hinduism spreads hatred and the Govt along with the Army is gonna destroy the Country soon !! #BoycottPaatalLok.” Also Read - Paatal Lok Season 2 Being Planned, Director Sudeep Sharma Working on Original Script For Amazon Prime Video

Another user tweeted, “Bollywood Actress @AnushkaSharma produced a web series Paatal Lok, which recently premiered on @PrimeVideoIN This series is under the scanner for allegedly promoting Hinduphobic ideology ! That’s why Everyone is Against it #BoycottPaatalLok #CensorWebSeries.” Also Read - Paatal Lok: Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Praise Anushka Sharma's Web Series on Amazon Prime

One more user wrote, “#BoycottPaatalLok Everytime this pseudo secular people’s only targets Hindu religion. Shame on you #Anushka_Sharma. You are a blackspot on our religion.”

In Paatal Lok, most of the characters have showcased grey shades to their personalities except one Muslim policeman who’s an IAS aspirant & is consistently remarked for his religious beliefs. He’s shown as a victim of the religious biases

🚩❤#BoycottPaatalLok#CensorWebSeries pic.twitter.com/EocUoaM61R — Sk_Jagannath (@sk_jagannath) May 27, 2020

Just go to IMDb and give 1 star, these old actress are not getting any movies, so to be in limelight and make money they eat our food and talk rubbish about our culture.

Just go to Pakistan and see if u can rubbish about their culture, your heads will roll.#BoycottPaatalLok — Sandeep S (@Sandeep06502012) May 27, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok How tf did the troglodytes who use this hashtag unironically get access to the Internet?

Go watch your bland television soaps or whatever garbage you consider “Hindu” enough. — Neil (@neilswoe) May 27, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok

WHY???????? Why we are so dumb????

Why can’t we make them learn a lesson so that they think twice before making any such show in future????

can they make a show showing M people bad???..They will be crucified…trust me..😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Nifty_Trader (@d_woman_trader) May 27, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok Saffron-clad people lynching M*slim on suspicion of carrying beef like that of 2017 Junaid lynching case wherein the HC made it clear that the fight started over train’s seat. But wait ! They won’t show that, you know it why ? Because they have to blame Hindus. — Radha Raman Kapoor🇮🇳प्रशासक_समिति (@RadhaRamanKapo6) May 27, 2020

When #PaataLok is complimented, you know there is something severely wrong with his/her movie taste. The Bengali Actor and Actress did a commendable job, undoubtedly. But there are many things objectionable. Please don’t try and be Sacred Games. #BoycottPaatalLok, please. — Rudrajyoti Nath Ray (@Rudespot) May 27, 2020



Paatal Lok is helmed by Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. It features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Banerjee.