Anushka Sharma produced crime-thriller series Paatal Lok has been gripped in controversies since it has been premiered on Amazon Prime. Netizens have objected to many things including beef eating with a photo of a Goddess at the background, Hinduphobia, Hindu's lynching Dalits, and racist slur. Now the angry Indians have asked to ban the series and has been accused of 'hinduphobia'. Today again, Twitterati trended the hashtag #BoycottPaatalLok.
One user wrote, "According to nowadays Indian series makers , Liberals n so-called Seculars are trying to protect the Country and there is nothing like Naxalism n terrorism in India, Hinduism spreads hatred and the Govt along with the Army is gonna destroy the Country soon !! #BoycottPaatalLok."
Another user tweeted, "Bollywood Actress @AnushkaSharma produced a web series Paatal Lok, which recently premiered on @PrimeVideoIN This series is under the scanner for allegedly promoting Hinduphobic ideology ! That's why Everyone is Against it #BoycottPaatalLok #CensorWebSeries."
One more user wrote, “#BoycottPaatalLok Everytime this pseudo secular people’s only targets Hindu religion. Shame on you #Anushka_Sharma. You are a blackspot on our religion.”
Paatal Lok is helmed by Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. It features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Banerjee.