Amazon Prime’s latest offering Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma is creating a huge buzz every day for all the right reasons. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nandkishor Gurjar has filed an FIR against actor and producer Anushka Sharma for using his picture in the web series Paatal Lok, currently being streamed on Amazon Prime Video, without his consent. The MLA has also written a letter to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar to ban the streaming of Paatal Lok. He has also filed a complaint against the producer under the National Security Act for allegedly causing a communal stir. He accused Anushka of sedition. Also Read - Paatal Lok Season 2 Being Planned, Director Sudeep Sharma Working on Original Script For Amazon Prime Video



Not only this, but Nandkishor Gurjar is also suggested Indian skipper Virat Kohli to divorce his wife Anushka Sharma in a conversation with Newsroom Post. The politician said, “Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye”.

Take a look at the video:

#Ghaziabad: BJP leader Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) has filed a case against actor turned producer @AnushkaSharma. FIR is regarding Web Series #PataalLok. He accused actress of sedition and advised @imVkohli to divorce her. (Story in Development) pic.twitter.com/NNEXAFclfX — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) May 23, 2020



A few days ago, Anushka was sent a legal notice for allegedly using a casteist slur in her show. Viren Sri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild has sent a legal notice to Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma who are the executive producers of the show.

Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee in important roles.