The much-awaited crime thriller series produced by actor Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok, is creating the right kind of buzz on social media. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the makers have released two character trailers featuring Neeraj Kabi in the role of a news anchor Sanjeev Mishra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of police inspector Hathi Ram. Also Read - Paatal Lok Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma’s Upcoming Crime Drama Shows Real Side of The World

In the first clip, it shows that news anchor Sanjeev Mehra ‘isn’t afraid to face the lies of the game’. In the teaser, he says, ‘something about this country changes. Now we get trolled and killed. Fired!” As per the clip, he starts a new war with King of the land and opens doors to the truth. Also Read - Paatal Lok New Teaser Out: Anushka Sharma's Show Unveils 'Lawless, Godless, Merciless' World Where Hell Has Broken Loose

Sharing the teaser, Anushka wrote, “Sanjeev Mehra isn’t afraid to face the lies of the game. This is #PaatalLok New Series, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat @NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi.” (sic) Also Read - Paatal Lok Teaser Out: Anushka Sharma's First Web Series on Amazon Prime is About Darker Side of Humanity

In another teaser featuring Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of police inspector Hathi Ram, it shows that he will rise and nothing can stop him from digging the truth. A strong portrayal of a police inspector who will go to any limits for his investigation for the big case of his career.

She captioned the video, “Amidst all the deception, Hathi Ram will rise and nothing can stop him from digging the truth in #PaatalLok. New Series, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat @NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi.” (sic)

Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.

The series explores the dark bylanes of immortality and delves into the four estates of democracy surrounded in ancient realms Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld).