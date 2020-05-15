Amazon Prime’s latest offering- Paatal Lok featuring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee is now running wildly among the viewers in India and abroad. The web-series give us a glimpse of the darker side of humanity. It shows a world that comprises of crimes such as murders and publishing fake news. The show has been inspired by the Indian realms of Paatal Lok, Swarga Lok, and Dharti Lok. Released on May 15, the series has been leaked by notorious websites Tamilrockers, Telegram and more in HD quality. Also, the free links of Paatal Lok have been made available for free download and watch online. Also Read - Paatal Lok Twitter Reaction: Netizens Call Anushka Sharma’s Web-Series Tremendous, Say ‘Move Over Sacred Games’

As per the reports, Paatal Lok is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions.

Paatal Lok, directed by Sudip Sharma, will mark Anushka Sharma's debut in the digital world as a producer. Critics and netizens are loving the episodes and praising the crime thriller show which is loaded with strong socio-political commentary. Paatal Lok is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time.

While it’s a regular offense by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Voot are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.