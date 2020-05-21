Actor Anushka Sharma has been sent a legal notice for allegedly using a casteist slur in her show Paatal Lok that is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Viren Sri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild has sent a legal notice to Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma who are the executive producers of the show. The copy of the legal notice was published by The Quint in which it was mentioned that the word used in a particular scene is ‘insulting the Nepali community.’ Also Read - Paatal Lok: A Reality Check For Patriarchy And Gender Abuse in Our Society

Speaking to news agency PTI, Gurung said he has not yet received any reply from the actor as he prepares to also reach out to Amazon regarding the issue. “There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn’t have been any problem had only ‘Nepali’ been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice,” Gurung said. Also Read - 'Grih-Lok is the Safest': Mumbai Police Uses 'Paatal Lok' Meme to Urge People to Stay Home

Earlier, another organisation had objected to a scene in Paatal Lok. The Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh the youth wing of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh even started an online petition seeking changes in the particular scene with the alteration of sub-titles. The organisation claimed that a scene in Paatal Lok contained a sexual slur aimed at stereotyping the people of the Northeast. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok Slammed For Allegedly Promoting Hinduphobia, Netizens Call For Its Ban

The petition alleged that the scene in question showed a female character whose name suggested that she belonged to the Khasi community of Meghalaya. The online petition was started by the social welfare secretary of the BhaGoYuP named Namrata Sharma.

“We strongly condemn it in toughest terms and seek immediate removal of the scene’s subtitles and mute the slur,” the petition said.

Meanwhile, there’s no official confirmation from the makers of Paatal Lok regarding any petition of legal notice received in the matter. The show is creating a huge buzz every day and has emerged as the top trending web-show in the last few days. Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee in important roles.

— with inputs from PTI