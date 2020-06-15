Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos on Monday got a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition saying the web series Paatal Lok had defamed the Sikh community. The notice of motion was issued to the Union of India and 15 other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Bollywood Mourns The Death of Sushant Singh Rajput After he Commits Suicide

The petitioner has objections to episode number three on "A History of Violence" that was set in a village in Punjab. "The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste-based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light," said petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon.

A few days ago, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Akali Dal MLA and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president, tweeted that the series must be banned for maligning 'religious harmony'. Referring to a rape scene in the series, he said: "Sikhs are Saviours of women. The whole world recognises Sikhs for their Sewa and Humanity but shame on @AnushkaSharma @PrimeVideoIN for showing Sikhs as Rapists".

The crime-thriller has found itself in several controversies ever since it started streaming. It’s not just one topic, netizens have objected on several sensitive issues such as eating beef in front of Goddess’s photo, allegedly promoting Hinduphobia, Hindus lynching Dalits, and racist slur.

The makers are reportedly planning a second season. Director Sudip Sharma and his team have started working on the second season after the kind of love and appreciation that the first season received from the audience. In an interview with PTI, the Anushka Sharma hinted at the possibility of Paatal Lok season 2