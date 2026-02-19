Home

Paatal Lok, Kohrra creator says he has ‘no interest’ in working with Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I don’t want…’

In the ever-evolving industry of Bollywood, where stars come and go every day, there are only a few rare gems that attain massive stardom and immense respect like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Therefore, working with superstars like them is considered a milestone. However, filmmaker Sudip Sharma has taken a refreshingly different stance. The man behind critically acclaimed series like Paatal Lok and Kohrrra has recently expressed his disinterest in working with superstars. He believes storytelling matters more than star power.

‘No, I never had that desire.’

In a recent interview with Sudip, he addressed whether he dreams of directing the two legends. He said, “No, I never had that desire. That’s why I never even tried to do that kind of work. I never came here to work with a specific star; I came here to tell my own story, to tell the kind of story I wanted to tell, to make films that I had watched and loved. That has never been a fascination for me. In fact, even if the opportunity came, I would be nervous because it’s a huge responsibility.”

Characters First, Image Later

Sudip further elaborated. He explained, “You see, a star comes with a certain image, and then you have to build a vehicle around that image. I don’t know how to do that. I want to write a character, and whoever comes to play it should immerse themselves in it. I don’t want the responsibility of thinking about how the fans will react or how stardom will affect it. Often, more discussion happens around that than the film itself, and I have no interest in any of that.”

With Paatal Lok and Kohrrra earning critical praise and global recognition on OTT platforms, Sudip Sharma continues to prove that it’s not stardom, but rather powerful storytelling that matters the most.

