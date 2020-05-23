After the success of Paatal Lok, the makers are reportedly planning a second season of the Amazon Prime Video‘s show. As published in Mid-Day, director Sudip Sharma and his team have started working on the sophomore season after the kind of love and appreciation that the first season received from the audience. As mentioned by the daily, actor Jaideep Ahlawat who played the role of a cop in the series, is going to come back to lead the second season as well. Also Read - Paatal Lok in Legal Trouble: Notice Sent to Anushka Sharma For Allegedly Using 'Casteist Slur' on Nepali Character

A source close to the daily said the makers don't want the second season of Paatal Lok to be based on any previous writing. It has to be an original story. The first season was inspired by former Tehelka editor-in-chief and rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's book titled The Story of My Assassins. "Unlike the first part that had its roots in a book, creator-writer Sudip Sharma and the creative team are developing an original plot for the second instalment," said the source, adding that in the new narrative, Hathiram Chaudhary will investigate an even more complex case and the story will be centred around him.

Earlier, before the release of Paatal Lok, when the daily had asked Sharma about the possibility of season 2, he had not denied anything. The director had mentioned that there's a story in his mind and he'll start working on it but a lot depended on the kind of response the first season received.

Backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok also featured Abhishek Bannerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Gul Panag in important roles. The show is about the social divide on the basis of caste, religion, gender and class.