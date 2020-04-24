Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a teaser of her debut web show Paatal Lok as a producer which will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. The series is about corruption and other evil forces in society. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in.” She even announced the release date of the thriller web series Paatal Lok. It will stream online on May 15, 2020. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Calls Herself a 'Bewakoof Ladki', Here’s The Reason- Watch Funny Video

Anushka has produced the show under her home banner Clean Slate Films. Coupled with a somber narration, the teaser puts a spotlight on the darker side of humanity. Without revealing characters, the video uses dark graphics and animation to paint a sordid picture and shows how truth and justice are shunned when demons roam the earth in the garb of humans. Also Read - Virat Kohli Recalls Most Helpless Moment of His Career, Says Cried Whole Night And Asked my Coach Why I Didn't Get Selected

In the teaser, a bespectacled and suited newscaster morphs into a ten-headed demon and spreads hatred, and the blind lady of justice is soaked in blood. A park becomes a cemetery and a city catches fire. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Shares Teaser of Her Upcoming Amazon Prime Series, Watch Video

Exploring the dark recesses of immorality, the series aims at being neo-noir entertainment that is inspired by the traditional concepts of of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), and delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

Watch the teaser of Paatal Lok here:



Paatal Lok has Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, and the teaser suggests it will be about the dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly of the seemingly peaceful world we live in.

Earlier this week, Anushka had shared another teaser for the series. It showed blood spattering on-screen with the narrator saying: “The countdown has begun. To change the laws of the land, worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell.”