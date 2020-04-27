The much-awaited web series Paatal Lok’s second teaser is out and it will mark Anushka Sharma’s debut in the digital world as a producer. The show will be premiered on May 15 on Amazon Prime and the trailer will be released on May 5. The teaser gives us the glimpse of lawless land where all hell has broken loose. It shows a merciless, godless, lawless world that comprises of crimes like murder and spreading fake news among others. Also Read - Paatal Lok Teaser Out: Anushka Sharma's First Web Series on Amazon Prime is About Darker Side of Humanity

Taking to social media, Anushka shared the teaser and wrote, “In #PaatalLok, everything has a dark side and everyone has a secret to hide. Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34 am @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi.” (sic) Also Read - Anushka Sharma Calls Herself a 'Bewakoof Ladki', Here’s The Reason- Watch Funny Video

Watch the teaser here:



Earlier, Anushka shared another teaser that showed a a bespectacled and suited newscaster morphs into a ten-headed demon and spreads hatred, and the blind lady of justice is soaked in blood. A park becomes a cemetery and a city catches fire. She captioned it, “From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi.” (sic)



As per the Amazon Prime, the synopsis of the series reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.