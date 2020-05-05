The trailer of much-awaited web series of Amazon Prime Paatal Lok is out and it will mark Anushka Sharma’s debut in the digital world as a producer. The show will be premiered on May 15. The original series features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the darker side of humanity. It shows a world that comprises of crimes such as murders and publishing fake news. The show has been inspired by the Indian realms of Paatal Lok, Swarga Lok, and Dharti Lok. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Writes Heartfelt Poem on 32nd Birthday, Wishing 'Sadness And Suffering Ends'

Paatal Lok trailer begins with a trifurcation of the modern-day world into the three loks and describes the world of the business section as Swarga Lok, the world of the working section as Dharti Lok, and that of the criminals as Paatal Lok. The story of the show revolves around a failed attempt to assassinate a renowned journalist in the country.

The trailer then introduces the three suspects that hatched the conspiracy of the assassination and the cop who is tasked to solve the high-profile case. The following section of the trailer is an interplay of the lives of the journalist who survived the assassination attempt, the cops, and the suspects.

Watch the trailer:

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, the writer for Udta Punjab, NH10, the edge of the seat thriller show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

As per the Amazon Prime, the synopsis of the series reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”