Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films has come up with gritty series Paatal Lok featuring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Critics and netizens are loving the episodes and praising the crime thriller show which is loaded with strong socio-political commentary. Paatal Lok is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time.

Calling it the 'baap of Sacred Games', one of the users tweeted, "#PaatalLok binge-watched the show whole night, this show is baap of sacred games and mirzapur. Jaideep is gem. Very engaging show. Must watch show". Another one wrote, "Move over Sacred Games, the show of our times is here, #PaatalLok, finally we have something showing what India has truly become". And if you're confused about whether to binge-watch it or not, take a look at Twitterati's review.

A brilliant piece of art… Everyone did their job great … A well made crime-suspense-thriller web series.#PaatalLok is worth watching. @PrimeVideoIN never disappoints it’s Indian audience . pic.twitter.com/HeJjUoaWub — im abhi (@AbhijitM1997) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok is a truly outstanding show. Best Indian thriller webseries I have seen by a mile. For somebody who couldn’t even sit through half of any season of Sacred Games..finished all episodes in one night. Performances, characters n writing..all simply brilliant! — Ashutosh Warang (@ashuWtf) May 15, 2020

Spent whole night to watch this….It was good… Indian web series are reaching higher levels😍😍❤@PrimeVideoIN #PaatalLok#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/KikkxmERyI — Anup Shrivastava (@Anuprishi99) May 15, 2020



The cop drama, written by Sudip Sharma is a must watch!