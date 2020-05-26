Actor Abhishek Banerjee’s character in Paatal Lok as Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi is of a cold-blooded killer who is unconditionally violent. In the show, he has sent shivers down our spine. Playing the role of the lead antagonist to perfection, Hathoda Tyagi will be known as one of the most dreadful villains. Also Read - Paatal Lok Season 2 Being Planned, Director Sudeep Sharma Working on Original Script For Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about his character Hathoda Tyagi, Abhishek told Hindustan Times that he is enjoying the love coming from all around the world. He is particularly enjoying the memes where Hathoda Tyagi has been compared with Thor. “I am a huge fan of Thor and this is just so crazy and so sweet”, said Abhishek. Also Read - Paatal Lok: Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Praise Anushka Sharma's Web Series on Amazon Prime

The actor revealed that he received the biggest compliments from his mom and wife as they didn’t watch Paatal Lok in fear. “I think that it is the ultimate compliment because the show has turned out as scary as we wanted to make it,” Abhishek added. Also Read - Paatal Lok in Legal Trouble: Notice Sent to Anushka Sharma For Allegedly Using 'Casteist Slur' on Nepali Character

Abhishek Banerjee said that he never thought he will get roles like this so early. He said, “After my roles in films, there has been this typecasting as the quirky, funny boy and my next three releases are all comedy. I never thought I would get to play such a high-octane character so early in life. I could also learn so much from playing a character like Vishal Tyagi.”

Paatal Lok also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Jagjt Sandhu, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Aasif Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh and Vipin Sharma.

The makers are reportedly planning a second season. Director Sudip Sharma and his team have started working on the second season after the kind of love and appreciation that the first season received from the audience.