New Delhi: Popular classical singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Rajan Mishra passed away on April 25 due to a heart attack in St. Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi. The news of his death has been confirmed by his family member’s reported news agency ANI. Pandit Rajan Mishra of the famous musical duo Rajan-Sajan was undergoing treatment in Delhi’s St.Stephen Hospital for complications that developed after he tested positive for COVID, was moved to Ganga Ram Hospital for want of ventilator, where he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 70 years of age.

After the news of his demise spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to extend his condolence. “Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra Ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief,” he wrote.

Bollywood singer like Salim Merchant also extended their condolences. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Merchant informed about the news. “Heartbreaking news- Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra Ji left us today. He died of COVID in Delhi.” In a bid to introduce the veteran singer to his followers, he wrote, “He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo Pandit Rajan Sajan Mishra.” He concluded with, My condolences to the family. Om Shanti.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday expressed grief on the demise of Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra. Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar highlighted Pandit Rajan Mishra’s contribution to the art and culture of India and said: “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I just came to know that very talented classical singer Padma Bhushan, who has been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, has died. I feel very sad to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family).