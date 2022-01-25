Padma Shri Awards for 2022 were announced on January 25, Tuesday evening by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The list of awardees of the prestigious award was shared and the names that highlighted were of notable Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, veteran actor Victor Banerjee and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The Padma Shri Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country, given out by the Government of India. It is the fourth highest civilian award of India.Also Read - Sonu Nigam on Getting Coronavirus: I am COVID Positive, Not Dying

Sonu Nigam is one of the leading dingers of '90s. After making a mark with stage shows in his early years, Sonu made it big with playback in Hindi films towards the latter part of the decade. It is unbelievable to know that he has sung over 5000 songs in various languages. Akshay Kumar congratulated his 'director friend' by sharing a note, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud."

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the director of Prithviraj, is also a recipient of Padma Shri. He is a writer-director best known for creating the 1991 TV series Chanakya and the 2003 National Award-winning film Pinjar.

The names from Indian arts field who have been chosen for Padma Awards also include Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous) and classical musician Rashid Khan, who will be felicitated with Padma Bhushan.