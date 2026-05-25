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Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra: Hema Malini receives honour from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch emotional video

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra: Hema Malini receives honour from President Droupadi Murmu – Watch emotional video

BJP MP and actress Hema Malini gets emotional as she received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra, at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony.

Padma Vibhushan awarded to late Dharmendra (Pic_ ANI)

President Droupadi Murmu honoured the late legendary actor Dharmendra with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contribution to the field of Arts. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award, recognising “exceptional and distinguished service”. BJP MP and actress Hema Malini received the prestigious honour on behalf of her late husband at the ceremony. She was all emotional while accepting the award.

Watch the video:

|| ||#WATCH | awarded to legendary veteran actor late Dharmendra by President Droupadi Murmu BJP MP Hema Malini receives the honour awarded to her late husband and legendary actor for his contribution to the… pic.twitter.com/C3uy62dIyB — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 25, 2026

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