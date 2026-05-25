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Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra: Hema Malini receives honour from President Droupadi Murmu – Watch emotional video

BJP MP and actress Hema Malini gets emotional as she received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra, at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony.

Published date india.com Published: May 25, 2026 5:29 PM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra: Hema Malini receives honour from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch emotional video
Padma Vibhushan awarded to late Dharmendra (Pic_ ANI)

President Droupadi Murmu honoured the late legendary actor Dharmendra with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contribution to the field of Arts. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award, recognising “exceptional and distinguished service”. BJP MP and actress Hema Malini received the prestigious honour on behalf of her late husband at the ceremony. She was all emotional while accepting the award.

Watch the video:

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Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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