Pagglait Leaked Online: Actor Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait that released on Netflix on March 26, Friday, has been leaked on various piracy websites. Despite all the measures taken against piracy, the filmmakers haven’t been able to find a permanent solution to the problem yet. After the big theatre releases, now the films and TV shows on OTT have also become the targets of these piracy websites. Also Read - Rang De Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Pagglait that received a lot of appreciation with its trailer earlier this month, seems to have impressed the viewers already. It’s about the story of a young woman, played by Sanya, who is unable to grieve when her husband dies. While she tries to normalise her life, people around judge her for being ‘unsanskari‘ – a woman who is not upset over the death of her husband. The film is expected to create good word of mouth but the makers seem to be in for a disappointment as the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz among others. Pagglait has been leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the subscriptions of the web platform. Also Read - Saina Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

