Pagglait Trailer: The trailer of the comedy-drama Pagglait has been released. Starring Sanya Malhotra as the lead, Pagglait will be available from March 26 on the OTT platform Netflix. This film focuses on a widow's way of dealing with the grief of losing her husband.

Post releasing the trailer, Netflix shared the same on Twitter and captioned it 'Discretionary warning: A large majority of people may experience severe LOLing throughout the course of the movie.' Setting a base for the story, a one-minute 53-second trailer begins with 'His name was Astik. It has only been five months since their wedding'. Sanya Malhotra is playing the role of Sandhya who is Astik's widow. If you are considering that the trailer must be depicting the struggles of a widow, you are wrong. The story revolves around how Sandhya chooses to manage her lifestyle post her husband's death. The trailer depicts how Sandhya chooses to react to her husband's untimely death – by not weeping as her family worries about her reaction.

In one of the scenes, she could be heard saying, ‘If I don’t take charge of my own life, others will always make decisions for me’. In another scene, she could be heard asking her mother-in-law for Pepsi instead of tea. It is through these minor decision-making choices with which the movie shows Sandhya’s path of self-discovery.

The lead actor in the movie, Sanya Malhotra shared the trailer on social media. She captioned it: ‘Iss tarah ke family events bhi hote hai. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix’.

The film also features Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bisht.

While the story is in stark contrast with how widow life has so far been depicted in Bollywood, it will be interesting to see how fans react to it on March 26.

— Written by Chirag Sehgal