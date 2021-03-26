Mumbai: Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait has been released on Netflix and is already receiving a good response from the audience. Several people took to social media appreciating the plot of the movie. Also Read - Pagglait Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Pagglait takes you away from the image of a widow that Bollywood has so far been depicting. For the first time in a Bollywood movie, there's a widow who is not just grieving post her husband's untimely death. But rather she decides to live life for herself. The movie depicts how this woman chooses to react to her husband's death – by not weeping as her family worries about her reaction.

People on social media are appreciating this change in perception that has been depicted in the movie. One user wrote, 'Sanya Malhotra film is a fitting reply to our marriage-obsessed society'. Another user wrote, 'Brutal reality of our society, very well told in a comic way'.

Just watched #Pagglait

Loved the movie..@sanyamalhotra07 was so so brilliant in the movie

And the dialogue- ” jab ladki log to akal aati hai toh sab unhe pagglait hi bolte hai”

” Or dikhao sabko padman” was also so funny 😂😂 — Naina (@Naina_kaapoor) March 26, 2021

Pagglait getting good reviews makes me so happy! I am so thrilled by Sanya Malhotra’s success. pic.twitter.com/KeJJJdwhmY — Being Second (@vedant123) March 26, 2021

#Pagglait is such an refreshing and awesome watch! Loved it! — Bhakti (@nine__charlie) March 26, 2021

While a number of people took to social media quoting the dialogues from the movie, other also appreciated Sanya Malhotra’s acting. Netizens are also tweeting asking others not to miss Umesh Bist’s movie.

The film also features Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bisht.