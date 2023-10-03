Home

Pahlaj Nihalani Accuses David Dhawan of Creating Misunderstanding Between Him and Govinda

Pahlaj Nihalani Opens up on Misunderstanding With Govinda: Pahlaj Nihalani never shies away from calling a spade a spade. From recently calling out the CBFC chief over allegations against the censor board by Mark Antony actor Vishal to opening up on his tiff with Govinda, Nihalani is always honest and upfront. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, the former CBFC chief alleged that Govinda’s negative remarks against Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a negative impact on his Bollywood career. He also accused David Dhawan of creating misunderstanding between him and Govinda which led to the latter’s strained relationship with the Aankhein producer.

PAHLAJ NIHALANI ACCUSES DAVID DHAWAN OF SPREADING HATE ABOUT HIM

Nihalani told, “David Dhawan created a misunderstanding. He felt that alone was responsible for my hits, and when I started working with Anil Kapoor, he felt betrayed. So, he started backbiting about me to Govinda. He spread hate about me; actors would come and tell me what he was saying. We went our separate ways. Govinda even abandoned a film we were doing together because of what David said to him; we had already started shooting, I had to finish it with different actors.” He further revealed how Govinda made some shocking allegations against SRK and Salman which played a key role in him losing out film projects. The veteran film producer stated that, “It was a remake of a Rajinikanth film, and Govinda did a fabulous job in it. In my opinion, he did a better job than even Rajinikanth, and I was sure he’d win some awards. But just before the release, he went and started ‘rona-dhona’ in the press about being sidelined by the industry. He said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were responsible. At the last minute, my shows were cancelled. And look at him now, ghar pe baitha hai (he’s twiddling his thumbs at home).”

