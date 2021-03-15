Pakistan: Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi could be sentenced to three years of imprisonment if she’s found guilty of ‘falsely accusing’ actor-singer Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct. A report in Gulf News mentions that Meesha has been booked under Section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act and section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly ‘falsely’ accusing Ali of harassing her sexually back in the year 2018 during the then-ongoing #MeToo movement. The sections within the FIR carry a jail term up to three years. Also Read - Uber, Lyft Will Now Share Data on Drivers Banned For Sexual Assault

Meesha Shafi’s statement against Ali Zafar during the #MeToo movement

During the #MeToo movement in 2018, Meesha took to social media alleging that she faced ‘sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar’. Her full statement read, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.” Also Read - Watch Tony Kakkar's New Sexist Song - Tera Suit - Starring Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni

Meesha wasn’t the only one to accuse Ali of sexual misconduct. Eight other women followed her, making similar allegations against Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor. The actor has denied all allegations time and again, calling it a ‘vendetta’. Also Read - South Korean Actor Kim Ji Soo Ousted From 'River Where The Moon Rises' After Allegations of Sexual Assault

Ali Zafar’s statement against the sexual harassment allegations by Meesha Shafi

A statement by Ali Zafar mentioned, “I categorically deny all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry, and my fans. Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails.”

Meanwhile, Meesha is currently in Canada from where she has been attending the court’s proceedings via video conferencing. She hasn’t yet spoken out on the FIR and the punishment that comes with it. The next hearing in the case has been adjourned till March 27.

— Written by Chirag Sehgal