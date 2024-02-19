Home

Pakistani Actor Calls Indian Daily Soaps ‘Ghatiya’ And ‘Zeher Drama’, Gets Criticised

Prominent Pakistani actor and screenwriter, Yasir Hussain made the headlines after he criticised the Indian daily soaps where he referred to the shows as poison. Read along

New Delhi: Yasir Hussain a popular face in Pakistan has been creating buzz around the two since the actor decided to comment on his views about Indian daily soap opera. For the unknown Yasir Hussain himself is an actor, screenwriter, and director. Yasir recently made comments on the Indian daily shows and criticised it for feeding poison to its viewers. During a conversation with Something Haute, this is what Yasir talked about Indian daily soap operas. Read along.

What Exactly Did Yasir Hussain Comment on Indian Daily Soaps?

The interviewer highlighted the point that the Indian audience also engages in Pakistani daily soaps, Yasir remarked, “India ke paas apna drama dekha hai aapne? Matlab woh nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai woh humare drama zaroor dekh rahe hain.

Yasir further stated, “Uske alawa kon dekh raha hai aapka drama? Aapka drama sirf wahi log dekh rahe hai jinke paas apna drama behtar nahi hai…India mein toh intehaayi zeher drama hai (make shooting sounds). Hamara drama unse toh behtar hai isiliye woh dekh rahe hain ” (Have you seen Indian dramas? Countries with low-quality dramas are tuning in to our shows. Who else is enjoying Pakistani dramas? Only those with inferior content are watching our dramas…India produces overly negative dramas. Our shows are superior, which is why they are being watched.) (sic).”

Yasir Hussain not only criticised Indian television shows but also took a jab at Pakistani television shows. He also stated that he never wants his son to enter into the entertainment industry.

Yasir Hussain’s Comment On Pakistani Daily Show

When questioned about Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Yasir Hussain stated, “Our industry is not a good industry. I don’t want my son to join this industry…Is this a job? An actor’s job is to do good acting. It’s a field where you should promote your craft, but consistently, you are being offered bad work (sic).”

Netizens On Social Media Takes On Yasir Hussain’s Comment On Indian Daily Soaps

Yasir Hussain made the headlines after appearing in the interview where he criticised the Indian daily soaps and Pakistani serials. Netizens on social media are now furious at th comments he made. A user on X (Twitter) read, “OMG this man. He and his wife themselves are earning lacs from this drama industry and he can’t even respect that. Ajeeb jahil banda hai (sic).”

The second user wrote, “wow yasir hussain is making sense that means something is really wrong going on. our drama industry was known for its quality content but now everything is about trps, views, trends and money which is kinda sad. man knows what’s he’s talking about and glad somebody spoke about it (sic).”

Who is Yasir Hussain?

Yasir gained popularity as the presenter of The After Moon Show on Hum TV. He started his film career in the Pakistani movie Karachi Se Lahore (2015) and also penned the script for the film, which was directed by Wajahat Rauf. Yasir, who is wedded to TV actor Iqra Aziz, is presently playing the role of an antagonist in the drama serial Baandi.

What are your thoughts on Yasir Hussain’s comment on the Indian daily soap opera? Do you think the standard on Indian serials isn’t good enough?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.