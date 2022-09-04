Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat Slams Bollywood: Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat is raising her voice and creating awareness about the devastating floods in her country. From speaking to international news channels and portals to posting about the natural disaster on social media, Mehwish is leaving no stones unturned. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to express her disappointment with Bollywood celebrities over their ‘deafeaning silence’ on Pakistan floods. The actor urged the B-town celebs to rise above ‘nationalist politics’ and speak up for their fans in Pakistan. She stated that when it comes to ‘suffering’ we must rise above ‘nationality, race or religion’.Also Read - Pakistan Makes Desperate Plea For International Support, Says Floods Similar To US 2005 Hurricane Katrina

MEHWIH HAYAT URGES B-TOWN TO RISE ABOVE NATIONALITY

Mehwish took to her Instagram stories and shared a note from BBC journalist Harron Rashid. She captioned her post as “The silence from the Bollywood fraternity is deafening. ‘Suffering knows no nationality, race or religion’ – no better time for them to show us that they can rise above nationalist politics and care about their fans in Pakistan. We are hurting and a kind word or two would not go amiss.” Also Read - Sidnaaz Video: After Sidharth Shukla's Demise, This Is How Shehnaaz Misses Him | Watch

CHECK OUT MEHWISH HAYAT’S INSTAGRAM STORY:

JOURNALIST ASKS BOLLYWOOD STARS TO SHOW SYMPATHY TO FLOOD VICTIMS

Haroon had written in his original post that “I genuinely thought humanity knows no borders but it’s telling that hardly any Bollywood stars have posted about the devastating floods in Pakistan – raise awareness, share links, just show sympathy.” He opined that the popularity of Bollywood celebs would help in creating more awareness about the plight and suffering of Pakistani citizens in these trying times. He added a heartbroken emoji to his Instagram story. Also Read - Disha Patani is Smouldering Hot in 30K Black Latex Bodycon Dress With Deep Neckline, Check Sexy Pics

For more updates on Mehwish Hayat and Pakistan floods, check out this space at India.com.