This Pakistani actress is Sridevi’s daughter; Cancer took the life of her real mother; Her name is…

On the sets of Mom movie, Sridevi’s bond with Pakistani actress Sajal Aly grew strong and they started to gel on the sets. After that she became Sridevi's third daughter.

The Pakistani film and television industry has introduced several actresses and they are celebrated globally for their exceptional talent and compelling performances. Among them is a 32-year-old leading actress, one of the highest-paid in Pakistan, who began her career with the show Nadaaniyaan. She has since appeared in popular TV dramas such as Sinf-e-Aahan, Ishq-e-Laa, Yeh Dil Mera, Main Manto Nahi Hoon, Zard Patton Ka Bunn, and Kuch Ankahi, earning praise for both her acting skills and screen presence.

This actress who made her Bollywood debut with 2017’s ‘Mom’ featuring the late actress Sridevi and Adnan Siddiqui, is also known to be Sridevi’s third daughter. On the sets of the movie, Sridevi’s bond with Sajal Aly grew strong and they started to gel on the sets. We all know Sridevi’s two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She introduced her ‘third child’ in a media event. Sajal not only played her on-screen daughter in ‘Mom’, but also her real daughter. Sridevi, 53 at that time, was fond of Sajal, 23. During the film’s promotion of ‘Mom’, the late actress told the media, “Sajal is like my third child. Now, I feel I have one more daughter.”

Sajal was born in 1994 in Lahore. She lost her mother to cancer. In an interview, Aly said, “Whatever happened next is still a blur. The day my mother died, this very lounge was filled with people. I have no clue how I found the strength to get through it all, but I did”.

‘Mom’ has been Sajal’s only Hindi film. She is the highest-paid actress and therefore we researched her net worth. As per July 2024’s report, she is one of the highest-paid and wealthiest actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry (Lollywood). As per the reports, she charges lakhs per episode for her drama roles, and her net worth is between USD 5 million and USD 8 million.

