Pakistani journalist backs Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, calls Lyari story ‘authentic’ amid propaganda debate: ‘I was the mayor…’

A fresh opinion from Pakistan has added a new angle to the Dhurandhar discussion, with a journalist referencing personal experiences from Lyari while weighing in on the film’s depiction and the ongoing debate around its intent and realism.

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Pakistani journalist slams propaganda claims against Dhurandhar (PC: Twitter)

The discussion around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has once again picked up momentum after a Pakistani journalist publicly defended the film’s portrayal of Karachi’s Lyari region. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in 2025 and later expanded into a sequel earlier this year, quickly turning into a massive box office success. While the spy thriller has been widely praised for its scale and storytelling, it has also faced criticism in some circles over claims that it pushes a political narrative. Despite the debate, fresh comments from across the border have added a new angle to the conversation, especially regarding how accurately the film reflects real-life conditions in Lyari.

Pakistani journalist supports Dhurandhar’s Lyari depiction

In a video shared by ANI from Talk Journalism 2026, Pakistani journalist Arif Aajakia spoke in detail about the film’s setting and authenticity while speaking to journalist Saurabh Dwivedi. He strongly backed the film’s representation of Lyari and said it reflects lived reality rather than fiction.

He stated, “I was the mayor of a town in Karachi, elected mayor during the period when Dhurandhar was done. I was born and raised in Lyari, so I knew that everything shown was true.” He also added a personal connection to the region and said, “I was born in Karachi, but my parents were born in Junagadh, Gujarat. I consider myself to be of Indian origin, not Pakistani.”

See viral video of Arif Aajakia from Talk Journalism 2026 programme here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Debate over propaganda versus realism

The journalist’s remarks come at a time when Dhurandhar is at the centre of a heated discussion online. While a section of viewers has accused the film of promoting a political viewpoint, supporters argue that it is inspired by real events linked to crime networks and counter-terror operations in Karachi’s Lyari area.

The film’s narrative follows an Indian undercover operative navigating dangerous criminal ecosystems, which has made the story both controversial and widely discussed. The latest comments from Arif Aajakia have strengthened the argument that the film draws heavily from ground realities, at least according to those familiar with the region.

Dhurandhar franchise box office success

Despite the debate, the Dhurandhar franchise has delivered historic numbers at the box office. The first film released in 2025 collected over Rs 1,350 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March this year, added another Rs 1,800 crore globally, taking the combined franchise total past Rs 3,100 crore in worldwide gross collections. The success has made it the highest-grossing Indian film franchises ever, marking a major milestone for director Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh and for entire team Dhurandhar.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan turned his BIG win into Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh’s special moment, ‘Even if you weren’t…’

Cast and storyline details

The franchise stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian intelligence operative who assumes a false identity while infiltrating Pakistan’s criminal and terror networks. The ensemble cast includes R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, Bimal Oberoi, Saumya Tandon and Manav Gohil.

Following its theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for an OTT release in its Raw and Undekha version on June 4 on JioHotstar in India, making it accessible to a wider audience after its record-breaking box office performance. Meanwhile, the first part’s Raw and Undekha version is currently available for streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar.