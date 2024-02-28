Home

Pakistani Singer Shazia Manzoor Thrashes Comedian Sherry Nanha for Cracking Lewd Honeymoon Jokes – WATCH

During a live show, popular Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slapped a comedian multiple times after he made a joke about where she might want to go with him on a honeymoon.

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress Shazia Manzoor literally physically thrashed comedian Sherry Nanha for cracking a lewd joke on her. She struck the comedian multiple times on the TV show Public Demand after he cracked a joke which suggested that they should go on a honeymoon after they get married. In no time, Shazia lost her calm got up from her seat and was seen brutally slapping Sherry,

What happened on the show?

When Shazia appeared as a guest on the show, Sherry asked her, “After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?” Shazia was seen in rage and she warned Sherry by saying, “Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up, but this time, I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying ‘honeymoon’. This is how you talk to women?”

As Shazia spoke these words, she rose from her seat and started hitting Sherry, prompting others on the set to intervene and halt the physical altercation. Despite Sherry’s confusion, he endured the assault until Shazia was physically restrained. Host Mohsin Abbas Haider intervened to prevent further physical confrontation from Shazia and cautioned Sherry against deviating from the script and making tasteless, offensive jokes.

The singer referred last time to the instance when she played a physical prank on Mohsin. However, when this time the joke was cracked, Shazia lost her cool and got violent on the show. Later, she left the set and promised to never come on the show again.

Take a look at the video here:

Slap kalesh b/w Pakistani Singer Shazia Manjoor and Co-Host of show over making joke on ‘Honeymoon’ with a Woman

pic.twitter.com/6fehVrq7NS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 27, 2024

As soon as the video went online, it garnered massive attention from people. Users took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the video. While many thought that it was purely scripted. While one fan wrote, “Scripted hoga (must be scripted).” Another wrote, “Scripted h kya?” (Is it scripted?). “Probably, that has been produced or adapted for the stage and contrived for a desired impression! #Scripted,” commented a third user.

About Shazia Manzoor

The singer is trained by Ustad Feroz of Gwalior gharana. Shazia is known for crooning Punjabi folk songs, Sufi poems and Urdu tracks. Shazia is known for her performance of Hare Hare Bans on Coke Studio (Pakistan) Season 8 in 2015.

