Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame with her music video, Bijlee, was seen leaving a Mumbai restaurant with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The star kids tried to avoid the camera. Palak and Ibrahim were later spotted leaving in the same car. Furthermore, an intriguing video leaked online, leaving viewers curious.Also Read - Palak Tiwari's Rs 2k Yellow And White Kurta is The Perfect Outfit For The Golden Hour

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Khan were seen outside a restaurant in their casual outfits. The Bijlee girl kept her style simple, as she wore a red spaghetti top, blue denim jeans, and white shoes. The actor wore her hair down and looked lovely. Ibrahim, on the other hand, was dressed in a black tee and denim trousers. A brown jacket and white sneakers completed his ensemble. Also Read - 7 pretty pictures of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari prove she is Bollywood-ready!

The video has left fans curious as to what was going on between the two. They flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While one of the users wrote,” guys u tried ur best but u know the paparazzi are more intelligent.” Another one commented, “Like oh god I never expected this” with several heart-eye emojis.

We don’t know what’s going on but what we do know for sure that they really look cute together. Watch this space for more updates!