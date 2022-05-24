Palak Tiwari Trolled For Her Ramp Walk: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari who often grabs the headlines with her glamourous avatar created waves yet again. The Bijlee girl walked the ramp for a fashion show in black pants and a bustier jacket. However, netizens were not impressed with her catwalk. Palak’s walking style on the ramp was mocked in a now-viral video. While some people admired her charming catwalk, most of them thought she wasn’t ready for a ramp walk. Palak’s looks and catwalk were immediately mocked by the internet. While some said she wasn’t built to walk on ramps, many others shared harsh reactions to Palak’s ramp stroll.Also Read - Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Khan Spotted Together Coming Out of Late Night Party, Fan Says ‘Inki Karado Yaar’ - Watch Viral Video

Watch Palak Tiwari’s ramp walk:

Some have even compared it to Nora Fatehi’s ramp walk. Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, is not a professional model and is still relatively fresh in the fashion industry. One of the users said, “When i see nora how she walks in an airport and palak on a ramp , it’s hilarious.” Another user said, “Does not know ramp walking.” Many users also questioned if they practise before walking the ramp and asked, “Ramp walk is horrible don’t they rehearsal?” Also Read - Palak Tiwari Flaunts Sexy Moves in Co-ords as ‘Mangta Hai Kya’ Crosses 10 Million Views- Watch

Palak Tiwari claimed in an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier this year that she is subjected to cruel trolling and abuse on a daily basis and that she pays no attention to it. People will never be delighted with her choices, according to the actor; sometimes it will be her appearance, and other times it will be her clothing.

On the professional front, Palak is all set to make her big-screen debut with, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. She was last seen in a music video Bijlee Bijlee with Hardy Sandhu.

