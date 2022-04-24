Palak Tiwari Celebrates as Mangta Hai Kya Crosses 10M: Actor Palak Tiwari who has tasted instant fame with her music video Mangta Hai Kya took to Instagram to thank her fans. The actor posted a dance reel where she can be seen grooving to the Mangta Hai… dance number. The song is a remix of the chartbuster from Ram Gopal Verma’s Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff starrer musical blockbuster Rangeela. Check out this video reel by Palak:Also Read - Palak Tiwari Finally Breaks Silence on if She's Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan And Why She Was Hiding That Day

The actor posted her dance video reel in order to express her gratitude to the viewers and as a mark of respect to her fans she dedicated her dance to them. Palak captioned her post as, “Okay okay okay #mangtahaikya HAS JUST HIT 10 MILLION 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

Thank you so much for all your love and acceptance always.” Palak was recently in the news for her late night outing with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim. The actor however, brushed off dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother calling him a good friend. Also Read - Palak Tiwari Raises The Temperature in Mumbai's Heat in Red Top And Denim - See Pics

Palak is all set for her on-screen debut in the horror thriller directed by Vishal Mishra titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in stellar roles.

For more updates on Palak Tiwari check out this space at India.com.