At Aaliyah Kashyap - Shane Gregoire's Engagement Party, Love birds Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their Glamorous Outfits

Mumbai: Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire hosted an engagement party where several celebrities added glitz and glamour to the event. The engaged couple themselves looked stunning in their traditional attire. Aaliyah wore an elegant white lehenga, while Shane opted for a handsome kurta pajama set, and together, they made a picture-perfect couple. However, it was the presence of another rumored couple, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan, that stole all the limelight last night.

Lovebirds Palak and Ibrahim looked absolutely amazing in their traditional outfits. Palak chose a sexy golden shimmery saree paired with a hot halter-neck blouse, exuding elegance and grace. Meanwhile, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black short bandhgala with white trousers, exuding sophistication and charm. The rumoured couple’s presence at Aaliyah and Shane’s engagement party added an extra touch of romance to the already joyous occasion.

A look at Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s pictures:

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, it appears that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s relationship has received the approval of their respective parents. The report indicates that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, have taken a supportive and non-interfering approach to their son’s personal life. They allow Ibrahim the space and freedom to make his own choices, stepping in only when he seeks their guidance or assistance. Similarly, Ibrahim’s elder sister, actor Sara Ali Khan, is also said to be happy as long as her brother is content with his decisions and relationship.

Earlier Palak Tiwari mentioned while laughing that her mother Shweta keeps sending her links to paparazzi videos. Palak had mentioned that Shweta had been a strict parent throughout. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Palak had once shared, “One of the biggest problems I had was that I used to lie a lot and people used to catch me. My mom used to say why are you even bothering to lie? You get caught in two hours.”

