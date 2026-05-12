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Palak Tiwari says Shweta Tiwari has seen a lot in her life, but never tried to influence me

Palak Tiwari says Shweta Tiwari has seen a lot in her life, but never tried to influence me

Palak Tiwari revealed that she makes her own career decisions and said her mother, Shweta Tiwari, never influences her choices, understanding that they have had very different life experiences.

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwaari (PC-Instagram)

Actress Palak Tiwari recently shared that she and her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, have had very different life experiences, which influence the kind of roles and stories they relate to as actors. Speaking about her mother’s support, Palak said that even though Shweta is a highly successful actress, she never tries to control or influence her career choices. She explained that her mother believes an actor should trust their instincts while choosing projects. According to Palak, one of Shweta’s biggest strengths as a parent is that she gives her the freedom to make her own decisions and learn from them.

She further added, “Never has she ever tried to influence me. In fact, my mom always asks me, ‘You like this a lot, but do you really want to do it?’ Because our journeys are very different. With whatever she has seen in life, and the phase of life she is in compared to where I am and how my upbringing has been, we both have very different stories to tell.”

Palak concluded by saying, “She understands that. She just asks me if something truly resonates with me. If it does, she tells me to do it. The only key has been that it should connect with you on some level. It should be a story that you are willing to tell.”

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For the uninitiated, Shweta Tiwari, for over two decades now, continues to remain one of Indian television’s most loved stars.

Even after 26 years, the television superstar continues to be remembered for her iconic portrayal of Prerna in the iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been part of hit shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and many other successful projects.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari, used to clean washrooms, washed dishes for Rs 1000 due to…

Meanwhile, talking about Palak, she made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan in 2023. She was recently seen in the OTT drama Lukkhe, which also featured King, Raashii Khanna and others.

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