Palak Tiwari Shares a Series of Pictures on Instagram Following the Ugly Leaked Chat Incident with Orry

After the entire chat controversy, Palak Tiwari, the daughter of the renowned actor Shweta Tiwari, has posted several pictures featuring her mother and younger brother.

Palak Tiwari with mom Shewta Tiwari and younger brother.

Palak Tiwari and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, are grabbing the headlines due to their leaked Whatsapp chat. Post the entire chat fiasco, Palak Tiwari, daughter of famous actor Shweta Tiwari has uploaded a bunch of pictures with her mother and little brother. For the unversed, Orry uploaded some screenshots of the chat where Palak can be seen saying sorry to the former. While the reason behind their fight is still unknown, the screenshot of the chat hints that it has something to do with Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Palak shared a bunch of pictures that featured the star kid herself, accompanied by her mom Shweta Tiwari and her younger brother. While some pictures appeared spontaneous, others perfectly captured the essence of being surrounded by close family members. Her caption featured a loving emoji. All the members of the family donned ethnic attire. While Palak was seen wearing a beige colour suit, Shweta wore a pink embroidered suit and paired it with beautiful earrings.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Recently, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, made his first statement on the leaked chat fiasco. The social media star was getting all the flak for leaking the chat. Orry later broke his silence on the matter and said, “Why no one asked why even Palak apologising in the first place.”

Answering a Reddit user, the social media fame wrote, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it. Youl r grilling me for not happily accepting her apology? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

Earlier in the day, a conversation posted by Orry on social media hinted at a potential disagreement between Palak and Orry, possibly related to Sara Ali Khan. The chat read, “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” as Palak messaged Orry to which the social media star replied with a middle-finger emoji. The Rosie actor went on to write, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.”

