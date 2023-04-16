Home

While talking to the media, Palak Tiwari talked about her equations with Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Khan.

Mumbai: As everyone has their own unique personality traits and preferences, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan too has a different personality. Being introverted or preferring solitude is a normal characteristic and that’s what actress Palak Tiwari mentioned in her recent interview while talking about Aryan. During the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak revealed her equation with Aryan as they have partied together a lot of times.

Palak Tiwari has indeed stated that Aryan Khan is more of an introvert and prefers to be alone at parties but is candid and engaging when approached for conversation, it would suggest that Aryan Khan may have a reserved and private personality. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak talked about Aryan and said, “He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari caught the nation’s attention when she was spotted in Harddy Sandhu’s single Bijlee Bijlee. Now she will be seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has been in limelight for another reason too. Palak is rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She denied dating rumours and said that Ibrahim is aware about her doing the film. She also added that they talk more often when they meet in person, they are not in touch on a regular basis over the phone or chat. She also mentioned that they are just good friends.

Palak Tiwari will be in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be released on April 21. She also has The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

