Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the internet with her transformation and major weight loss pictures and now, it’s her daughter Palak Tiwari, who has been setting the internet on fire with uber hot monochrome photos from the latest photoshoot. Palak, on Sunday late night shared a BTS video from her sizzling hot photoshoot and also gave a sneak peek of her drool-worthy pictures. Palak Tiwari captioned the photos as: ‘Monochromatic mood board’ and wait, that’s not all! Her expressions are so seductive that can make men go weak in the knees.Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Trouble as Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Moves Court Seeking Cancellation of Interim Bail

Take a look at Palak Tiwari’s hot pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 New Promo: Rohit Shetty Gives 'Darr Ka Tadka' To Shweta Tiwari | Watch

Palak Tiwari is an avid social media user and often shares her sizzling hot pictures leaving fans into a tizzy. This time, too Palak has turned heads with sexy pics in these amazing poses in a big size sweater. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)



Palak Tiwari has become an inspiration to many young generations. The pretty 20- year-old will be marking her big screen debut in Rosie The Saffron Chapter also starring Vivek Oberoi. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra and said to be inspired by true events, follows the sudden disappearance of a female BPO employee named Rosie from Gurugram. Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat have also joined the cast.

While sharing her experience of first film, Palak said: “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a very special film. It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa (V Arora, co-producer) ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick!”