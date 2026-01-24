Home

Entertainment

Palash Muchhal breaks silence on cheating, Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations, calls them baseless: Made with malicious intent to...

Palash Muchhal breaks silence on cheating, Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations, calls them baseless: ‘Made with malicious intent to…’

Palash Muchhal finally reacts to cheating and 40 lakh fraud allegations; read what he said.

Palash Muchhal breaks silence on cheating, Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations, calls them baseless: ‘Made with malicious intent to...'

What was supposed to be the happiest day for Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana turned out to be the biggest nightmare for them, overshadowed by controversy, allegations, and wedding cancellation.

What began as a postponed wedding due to health emergencies soon spiralled into a public controversy, with explosive accusations, cheating allegations, legal threats, and emotional statements coming to the forefront. While the wedding got over and the duo ended their relationship, questions around what’s really wrong between them stayed.

How the Palash–Smriti wedding controversy unfolded

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were all set to get married in November 2025. However, the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father suffered a heart-related medical emergency. Around the same time it was reported that Palash was also briefly hospitalised due to stress.

A month later, both issued separate statements confirming that the wedding had been called off and that they were moving on from the relationship. They also requested privacy during the difficult time. Later crickter Smriti Mandhana deleted all wedding-related posts from her social media, further confirming the end of their engagement.

What are the allegations made by Vidnyan Mane?

Now days, after this, Vidnyan Mane, who is a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has made a statement further escalating the controversy. Sharing that he was present during the wedding functions, Mane alleged that Palash was caught with another woman during the celebrations and claimed that the situation led to a confrontation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Mane said.

Mane also accused Palash of cheating him out of more than Rs 40 lakh and said he has filed a complaint in Sangli. He further claimed that he has proof, including chats and call recordings, which he is ready to share with the police and the media.

Palash Muchhal’s strong denial

Now Palash Mucchal has broken his silence and reacted to these allegations. Responding through an Instagram story on Friday night, he called the claims completely false and baseless. He said, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

He further stated that the accusations were made with malicious intent to damage his reputation and that he will not stay silent.

He further added, “They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Legal battle ahead

With Mane insisting that he has evidence for his claims and Palash denying all the allegations, people are intrigued to see how the truth will unfold.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.