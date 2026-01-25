Home

Entertainment

Palash Muchhal deletes all Smriti Mandhana posts from Instagram amid cheating and fraud claims

Palash Muchhal deletes all Smriti Mandhana posts from Instagram amid cheating and fraud claims

Palash Muchhal removes all pictures with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana amid cheating and fraud allegations. Read inside.

Palash Muchhal deletes all Smriti Mandhana posts from Instagram amid cheating and fraud claims

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always under the radar. Their every post, each move is diligently observed and often becomes the topic of discussion. One such similar case happened with Palash Muchhal, who has been making headlines ever since his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off. What began as a wedding delay due to a health scare turned into a massive controversy, with cheating and fraud claims coming forward. And now, adding to the chatter, a noticeable change on Palash Muchhal’s Instagram came that caught fans’ attention.

Recently, amid the ongoing allegation of cheating and fraud against Palash Muchhal, it was noticed that the composer has removed all the traces of Smriti Mandhana, further fueling rumours about their relationship amid unverified allegations.

A Sudden Instagram Clean-Up Raises Eyebrows

Fans were quick to notice the change when Palash Muchhal’s Instagram feed, which was once filled with affectionate moments and supportive posts featuring Smriti Mandhana, suddenly had no crumbs left of it. From their holiday memories, birthday wishes, to cute moments, everything was removed from his profile.

Cheating Allegations Trigger Speculation

While the duo called off their wedding sometime back, this move seems to have been triggered by fresh cheating and fraud claims. While the allegation remains unverified, they have added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The situation intensified further when fans noticed that Palash and Smriti were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Smriti Mandhana’s Private Nature

Speaking of Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team and a global sporting icon, has always maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to her personal life. Despite her immense popularity, Smriti has always tried to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

Silence From Both Sides

As of now, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palash Muchhal has issued any official statement regarding the reason behind calling off their wedding. But with new developments and speculations coming every other day, fans are intrigued to know the truth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.