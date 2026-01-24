Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation case after cheating allegations surface: 'Legal notice for...'

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal is back in the headlines, days after news of his called-off wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana made waves. This time, the composer has taken a legal stand after serious allegations were levelled against him by Marathi actor and producer Vidnyan Mane. Palash has filed a defamation case worth Rs 10 crore, strongly denying claims of financial cheating and personal misconduct.

The controversy erupted after Mane accused Palash of cheating him of Rs 40 lakh and also made claims about the composer being unfaithful to Smriti Mandhana. Calling these accusations baseless and damaging, Palash has now decided to fight back through legal channels.

Palash takes the legal route

On Saturday evening, Palash shared an official statement on his Instagram account, announcing the legal action. He wrote, “A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The post made it clear that Palash considers the allegations not only false but also harmful to his professional and personal image.

What are the allegations about?

A few days ago, reports quoting news agency PTI stated that 34-year-old Vidnyan Mane had approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. In his complaint, Mane alleged that he was cheated by Palash of Rs 40 lakh. However, no First Information Report has been registered in the matter so far.

According to the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. Mane, who was interested in investing in film production, was allegedly told by Palash that he could invest in his upcoming project titled Nazaria as a producer. Mane claimed that Palash assured him a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh once the film was released on OTT platforms. He was also reportedly offered a role in the film.

The two met again after this, and as per Mane’s complaint, he ended up giving a total of Rs 40 lakh to Palash by March 2025. The project allegedly did not move forward, following which Mane asked for his money back but received no response.

Personal allegations add fuel

Apart from the financial dispute, Mane also accused Palash of cheating on Smriti Mandhana before their wedding, an allegation that further intensified the controversy and public scrutiny around the composer.

With the defamation case now filed, Palash Muchhal has made it clear that he intends to challenge both the financial and personal claims legally. As the matter unfolds, all eyes will be on how the case progresses and whether the allegations lead to further legal action.