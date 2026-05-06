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Palash Muchhal lands in legal trouble after Smriti Mandhanas friend files complaint over...

Palash Muchhal lands in legal trouble after Smriti Mandhana’s friend files complaint over…

A new controversy involving Palash Muchhal has surfaced after a complaint was filed, drawing public attention and reactions across social media.

Palash Muchhal lands into legal trouble (PC: Twitter)

A fresh controversy has brought singer and composer Palash Muchhal back into the spotlight as legal issues begin to unfold around him. The situation has gained attention not only because of the serious nature of the allegations but also due to his past association with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. While his personal life had already been under public discussion in recent months this new development has now added another layer to the ongoing scrutiny. The matter has triggered reactions across social media as more details about the complaint and its background continue to surface.

What is the legal case against Palash Muchhal?

A case has been registered against Palash Muchhal under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act. The complaint was filed by Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend, who alleged that the incident took place during an argument at a toll plaza in Maharashtra. According to the complaint, the dispute escalated and led to alleged caste-based remarks. Authorities have also included additional legal sections related to the altercation and have started an investigation into the matter.

Also read: Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on cricketer Smriti Mandhana? Here’s what reports claim

What led to the alleged incident?

The complaint suggests that the issue began over a financial disagreement between the two parties. It has been claimed that Palash had borrowed around Rs 25 lakh for a film related project and the complainant later approached him seeking repayment. When the topic was raised again it reportedly resulted in a confrontation. During this exchange the complainant has alleged that offensive remarks were made which led to the filing of the case.

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What has the complainant said?

The complainant shared his version of events stating that he had trusted Palash with financial support for a project which was expected to be completed within a set timeline. He further claimed that the project did not move forward as promised and attempts to recover the money led to tension. He also alleged that the situation turned unpleasant during their meeting which prompted him to take legal action.

Also read: Palash Muchhal says ‘he has decided to move on’ following wedding fiasco with Smriti Mandhana; shares first post – Check

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s personal developments

Following a mutual decision by their families, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal officially called off their wedding, which was originally scheduled for November 23, 2025. The cancellation followed a series of difficult events including the hospitalisation of Smriti’s father due to a heart condition and Palash’s own health issues shortly after.

Addressing intense public speculation and infidelity rumours Palash released a heartfelt note stating he had decided to move forward and step back from the relationship calling it the most challenging phase of his life. Both have since requested privacy and unfollowed each other on social media. While Smriti has refocused on her cricket career with India recent viral videos of their families meeting in early 2026 have sparked unconfirmed rumors of a potential reconciliation.

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