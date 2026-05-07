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Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam temple amid legal controversy linked to Smriti Mandhanas friend- See pics

Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam temple amid legal controversy linked to Smriti Mandhana’s friend- See pics

Amid growing public attention around the ongoing case against him Palash Muchhal turned to spirituality and visited the famous Khatu Shyam temple where he shared pictures and a heartfelt message online.

Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam temple (PC: Instagram)

Palash Muchhal has once again grabbed attention on social media after sharing pictures from his spiritual visit to Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji temple amid the ongoing legal controversy linked to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend. The singer and music composer posted peaceful moments from the temple visit on Instagram, where he was seen bowing before the deity and seeking blessings. His post quickly went viral online as fans noticed that he had disabled the comment section. The spiritual visit came at a time when Palash has been making headlines over the legal case registered against him in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

Palash Muchhal shares spiritual moments online

Palash uploaded multiple photos from his temple visit and captioned the post with the words “Jahan sir jhuka wahan sukoon mila.” He also mentioned “Khatu Shyam Ji – Salasar Balaji – Jeevan Mata Ji” in the caption. In the pictures, Palash appeared calm while offering prayers at the temple premises. Many social media users noticed that the singer had restricted comments on the post possibly to avoid reactions connected to the controversy surrounding him.

The post surfaced shortly after reports about a legal complaint against him began circulating online. Despite the ongoing attention around the matter, Palash has not publicly spoken in detail about the allegations.

See viral post of Palash Muchhal here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

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Case registered against Palash Muchhal in Sangli

A case has reportedly been filed against Palash Muchhal in Sangli Maharashtra under sections related to cheating and offences under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The complaint was lodged by Vignyan Mane who is known to be a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

According to the complaint Mane accused Palash of taking Rs 25 lakh for investment in a film project and later failing to return the amount. The complaint also mentioned allegations of caste based abusive remarks during a meeting that allegedly took place in Sangli on November 22, 2025. Police officials have reportedly started the investigation and teams have been assigned to look into the matter further.

Also read: Palash Muchhal lands in legal trouble after Smriti Mandhana’s friend files complaint over…

What has Vignyan Mane shared about Palash Muchhal?

As per reports Vignyan Mane shared his side of the incident in his statement. He said that he along with his friends met Palash in Sangli where they allegedly realised they had been deceived regarding the financial matter. Mane further claimed that offensive caste related comments were made during the conversation. He stated that the details have been included in the FIR and were too inappropriate to repeat publicly.

Also read: Palash Muchhal says ‘he has decided to move on’ following wedding fiasco with Smriti Mandhana; shares first post – Check

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s relationship timeline

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal reportedly began dating in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024. Palash later proposed to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium in November 2025 after India’s World Cup victory.

Their wedding planned for November 23 2025 was postponed due to her father’s health issues and was later reportedly called off. However recent videos of their families together in April 2026 sparked fresh reconciliation rumours among fans.

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