Home

Entertainment

Pallavi Joshi Finally Reacts to Naseeruddin Shah’s Statement on ‘The Kashmir Files’: ‘It Hurts’

Pallavi Joshi Finally Reacts to Naseeruddin Shah’s Statement on ‘The Kashmir Files’: ‘It Hurts’

Pallavi Joshi has finally reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's statement as the veteran actor recently said he was disturbed on the popularity of 'The Kashmir Files'.

Pallavi Joshi Finally Reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's Statement on 'The Kashmir Files': 'It Hurts'

Pallavi Joshi Reacts to Naseeruddin Shah’s Statement on ‘The Kashmir Files’: Pallavi Joshi has finally reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s statement on The Kashmir Files. After her filmmaker husband Vivek Agnihotri’s response to Naseeruddin’s remarks against The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story and Gadar 2, the actress-producer has also expressed her views. Pallavi, who plays a scientist in her home-production The Vaccine War answered a question on the Charlie Chopra And The Mystery Of Solang Valley actor’s ‘jingoist’ and ‘disturbing film’ remarks. She also said that the veteran actor should first see the film before giving his opinion. Pallavi also admitted that she has immense respect for the veteran.

Trending Now

PALLAVI JOSHI ADMITS BEING HURT BY NASEERUDDIN SHAH’S REMARKS

Pallavi, in an interaction with ETimes said, “See, whatever Naseerji says gets circulated on social media. I am on social media, so I have read about his opinions, but I have not seen them personally. Whatever Naseer saab says about The Kashmir Files, I have only one request for him that he should first watch our film and then say whatever he has to say.” She further added, “Maybe his perspective will change after watching the film. The Kashmir Files is not the kind of film that he is thinking of. Having reached at this stage in life today, I feel that it is not right to believe in what I hear. There’s no maturity in believing what you hear. When I talk openly about anything, I always collect all the information related to that subject, if I have to talk about any film whether its The Kashmir Files or any other film, then I will definitely watch the film first.” The The Vaccine War actress also stated that “I respect Naseer bhai a lot, he is a very good artist, I request him to watch my film once. We have worked together in many films, so I know him well. Now if he comments on my film without seeing it, it hurts, but what to do, the world is like this”.

You may like to read

The Vaccine War releases on September 28, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES