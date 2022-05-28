Actor Jitendra Kumar is one of the finest actors in the OTT space. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of Panchayat 2. He is appreciated for portraying the role of Abhishek Tripathi brilliantly on screen. Panchayat is a heartwarming ode to India’s villages, and the second season too is widely appreciated and applauded. The series which takes a closer look at the lives of Phulera locals, features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.Also Read - Panchayat 2 Cast Vinod Aka Ashok Pathak's Inspiring Journey From Rags to Riches Will Warm Your Heart

Kumar who is playing Abhishek Tripathi, secretary of Phulera Panchayat- the actor does an incredible job with his dialogue delivery and his screen presence. For his character, the actor has charged a hefty amount per episode, according to reports. Also Read - Helly Shah in a Glitzy Green Shimmery Gown Makes a Stylish Debut at Cannes 2022| See Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak Plans to Quit The Show For THIS Reason

Kumar has been part of various web series and movies, and this is not the first time that he has proved his mettle. The actor gave impactful performances in Gone Kesh, Chaman Bahaar, Jaadugar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Jitendra Kumar’s Salary Per Episode Revealed

According to a report in Zee News, the Panchayat 2 actor has charged a fee of Rs 50,000 per episode. The report says that he took home for 8 episodes is Rs 4 lakh.

The popular comedy-drama, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in the village of Phulera.

Taking on from the first season, the series delves deeper into the equation between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the life of Phulera.

As the characters navigate through the complexities in the village, a new opposition enters Phulera and is set to cause havoc in their lives.

‘Panchayat 2’ promises to strike a chord with viewers and keep them entertained throughout. The series, which will stream on Prime Video, has been produced by the pioneers of web entertainment in India, The Viral Fever (TVF), which has earlier doled out shows like ‘Panchayat S1’ and ‘Hostel Daze S1 and S2’, ‘The Pitchers’ and ‘Kota Factory’ to name a few.