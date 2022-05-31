Panchayat 2 Fame Sanvikaa is Bold And Bindaas: Panchayat Season 2 has been garnering accolades by the viewers for its relatability with the masses and depiction of rural India. Sanvikaa aka Rinki from the first season as a much broader and pivotal screen time this time. Sanvikaa plays the daughter of Raghuvir Yadav aka Brij Bhushan Dubey and Neena Gupta aka Pradhan Manju Devi’s daughter in the series. Sanvikaa’s character Rinki is also the love interest of the protagonist Abhishek Tripathi portrayed by Jitendra Kumar. Sanvikaa has been winning hearts not just for her acting prowess but also her bold and glamourous pictures on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Panchayat 2 Actor Jitendra Kumar Charges THIS Much Per Episode! Find Out

Rinki From Panchayat 2 is a Rebel in Real Life

Sanvikaa, who has an engineering degree went against her parents wish in order to pursue her passion, according to a TOI report. Sanvikaa told she never wanted to do a 9-5 job. Sanvikaa confessed that that she convinced her parents that she is going to Bangalore for a job. Panchayat's Rinki, however, arrived in Mumbai for fulfilling her acting dream. Sanvikaa revealed that she received support from her friend in Mumbai, who is already a professional actor.

Sanvikaa Reveals How Her Parents Reacted to Her Success

Sanvikaa, in an interaction with Indian Express opened up how her parents reacted to her new found fame. Sanvikaa said, “They used to keep sending me job ads and employment news links and wanted me to apply for them. Thankfully they didn’t ask me to get married as they gave me freedom to have a career. They all are very happy and now they have stopped sending me job posts. I am sure they must be getting wedding proposals for me. But I know they would cancel at that stage now.”

Sanvikaa on Sharing Screen Space With Neena Gupta

Sanvikaa, who had previously acted in television commercials prior to her breakthrough role in Panchayat 2 spoke about her experience of working with The Viral Fever, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav. Sanvikaa stated, “I was very nervous initially as TVF had shown trust in me. What if I couldn’t meet the expectations? Then I had to perform with Neena ji and Ragubhir sir. So it was difficult. However, they were very supportive. They used to give creative inputs to enhance my performance. They treated me like a family.”

Panchayat 2 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The series revolves around Abhishek Tripathi essayed by Jitendra, an engineering graduate who ends up as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of job opportunities.

