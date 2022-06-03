Panchayat 3 Time, Date: Panchayat has become one of the best Hindi comedy-drama web series that features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon Prime Video, the series recently released its second season – Panchayat 2 which was a successful hit! Panchayat is based on a life of an engineering student who was joined as a Panchayat secretary in Phulera village. Ever since Panchayat 2 came out, fans and critics showered the makers with immense love.Also Read - Panchayat 2 Fame Sanvikaa Aka Rinki is Quite Bold And Bindaas in Real Life - See Viral Photos

Panchayat 3 is Confirmed, Here’s When It Will Get Released

Recently, the makers confirmed Panchayat season 3 and fans have gone crazy as they cannot wait for it. Fans of Panchayat are curious to know the story and the release date. Responding to that question Panchayat's director Deepak Kumar Mishra said in an interview that they are planning a season three but are not in any speed about it. While speaking to Indian Express, Kumar Mishra said, "Season 3 of course aayega but time lagega (There will be a new season but it will take time) Right now, we have the responsibility of two seasons and thus we'll have to focus more on performances and script. Thus it will take its own time".

Abhishek and Rinki to marry in Panchayat 3?

Commenting on Panchayat's main characters Abhishek and Rinki (Jitendra Kumar and Sanvikaa), the director has thrown light on their romantic track in season 3 as they didn't get married in season 2. Deepak Kumar Mishra further shared that Panchayat 3 will slowly see that happening. He added, "As I said, everything will take its own time. Just like the nature of the village, everything will happen at a slow pace. Dheere dheere sab hoga (It will all happen slowly)."

