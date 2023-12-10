Home

Panchayat Season 3: Amazon Prime Video released a behind-the-scenes look at the sets of Panchayat Season 3, offering fans a first look at the production of the highly anticipated show.

Panchayat Season 3: The popular series Panchayat, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, dropped the first glimpse of the show on social media. Jitendra Kumar, who is playing the Panchayat Secretary, was seen in the picture riding a motorcycle while carrying goods on his back. We’re not sure if this means he’s leaving the Phulera village but it will be interesting to see things fall in place in season 3. The following image featured other characters from the show, including Durgesh Kumar’s Banrakas, Ashok Pathak’s Vinod, and Bulloo Kumar’s Madhav.

The official handle of Prime Video shared the first look on their social media handle and the caption read, “We know the wait is unbearable, so we got you a lil something from the sets! 🎬🤪#PanchayatOnPrime, Season 3 (sic).”

Panchayat Season 3 FIRST LOOK:

we know the wait is unbearable, so we got you a lil something from the sets! 🎬🤪 #PanchayatOnPrime, Season 3 pic.twitter.com/vENFpxS4nE — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 9, 2023

Panchayat Season 3’s update generated more curiosity among the audience. They quickly reacted to the glimpses from the show and swamped the comment section. Netizens also dropped fire and heart-eye emojis on the post. One of the users wrote, “Ab ruka nahi jaata.” Another user asked, “Kab aaraha hai.” The third user wrote, “That’s exciting news! Looking forward to the new season of Panchayat on Prime. Any hints about what we can expect in Season 3?” The fourth user wrote, “Jaldi Lao bhai ek mahine ke bad mera subscription khatam ho rha hai 😭 (sic).”

Fans REACT to Panchayat Season 3:

waiting patiently for the happy ending, this time 🙄🤗 pic.twitter.com/HVB1KrOPcc — rohan (@BeingRohan_) December 9, 2023

The 🐐 series is coming with its new season..❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🥺 I’m excited 🥵🥵 https://t.co/xWknVLw5VR — Gautam Raj Gandhi (@being_comali) December 9, 2023

Counting down the days for Panchayat Season 3! 🎉 Excitement levels through the roof! Ready for more laughs, drama, and rural adventures. #PanchayatS3 #PanchayatOnPrime CantWait https://t.co/gmRALbeAH2 — Kishan R Gojiya 🇮🇳 (@KishnGojia) December 10, 2023

Finally there is something for Panchayat S3 can’t wait 😍 https://t.co/yOwTP2isuD — MOHAMMAD (@MohammadPatel_) December 10, 2023

Dekh raha hai Binod…

Amazaon walo ne kaise season 3 ka advertise karke logon ko tadapa raha… https://t.co/EUItXMBmED pic.twitter.com/vxFKTfiVNq — Брат (@B5001001101) December 10, 2023

The third season of Panchayat‘s filming is already over, as Neena Gupta, who portrays Manju Devi in the show, revealed in a recent Instagram video. In the video, the cast and crew were shown celebrating the wrap-up with a cake-cutting ceremony. Actors Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, and Faisal Malik were spotted enjoying the festivities with Neena.

Panchayat‘s plot revolves around an engineering graduate who, because of a lack of employment options, is forced to work as a panchayat secretary in the made-up hamlet of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The first season of the show debuted to great acclaim on Prime Video in April 2020, amidst the Covid lockdown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.