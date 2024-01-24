Home

Entertainment

Panchayat Season 3: Abhishek Tripathi to Return as Jitendra, When And Where to Watch The Eagerly Anticipated Show?

Following the tremendous popularity of the first two seasons of Panchayat, the creators are now working on Panchayat 3. The web show will include Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta in the key roles.

Panchayat 3 will feature Abhishek Tripathi as Jitendra yet again. Fans are eager to see his charisma in the series as they excitedly anticipate season 3. This series, which explores the subtleties of village life, bureaucracy, and the collision between urban and country culture, was created by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series has garnered praise from reviewers and viewers alike, winning over hearts in the process. After the second season ended on a dramatic cliffhanger in October 2022, fans were left wondering what would happen in the plot and eagerly expecting the conclusion. After Rinky transfers, Sachiv ji’s love affair with him will take a new turn in the next season.

Panchayat Season When And Where to Watch?

The official release date for the highly anticipated third season of ‘Panchayat‘ on Amazon Prime Video has not yet been disclosed. As with the previous seasons, fans may anticipate that it will be accessible on the Amazon Prime Video platform. Season 1 and Season 2, each with eight episodes, are available to view right now on the site.

According to Bollywood Life, Panchayat season 3, which is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, will debut on January 26 of this year. But as of yet, no formal statement has been made in this respect. If the rumours are accurate, Panchayat 3 will debut on Prime Video after midnight, namely between 12 and 12.30 AM.

Panchayat Season 3 Plot Explained

‘Panchayat‘ narrates the story of Jitendra Kumar’s character Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who, because of a lack of work prospects, is compelled to take a position as secretary of the Panchayat office in the made-up hamlet of Phulera. The show depicts Abhishek’s challenges as he works through the difficulties of rural living, overcomes obstacles in the form of bureaucracy, and contends with local politics. Balancing humour, drama, and nuanced social commentary, the series creates an engrossing story that resonates with viewers.

