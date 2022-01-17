Pandit Birju Maharaj Death: World famous Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Sunday at his residence in Delhi. The 83-year-old died after suffering a heart attack, said his family members. The Padma Vibhushan awardee, fondly referred to as Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his disciples, was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers and an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak. He has given many memorable songs to Bollywood such as Kaahe Chhed Mohe and Mohe Rang Do Laal.Also Read - Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj Passes Away at 83

Pandit Birju Maharaj has also choreographed some beautiful dance numbers for the Bollywood films. Take a look: Also Read - Kamal Haasan on Vishwaroopam 2: It is Going to be More Steep, Faster And Thrilling

Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani



Kaahe Chhed Mohe from the film Devdas



Unnai Kaanadhu Naan from Vishwaroopam



Dil Toh Pagal Hain Instrumental Kathak Dance



Aan Milo Sajana – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha



He was a receiver of many accolades like the Padma Vibhushan (1986), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kalidas Samman and also a National Award for Best Choreography for Vishwaroopam. His command over Hindustani music was incredible and is a great vocalist too. Also Read - Noida Class IX Girl Suicide Case: Kathak Exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj Expresses Grief Over Student's Death, Demands CBI Probe

Pandit Birju Maharaj’s grandson Swaransh Mishra shared the unfortunate news on his social media, and said, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family,”

May his soul rest in peace.