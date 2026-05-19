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Panic at Salman Khans Galaxy Apartments as 5-foot snake slithers in, rescued safely

Panic at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments as 5-foot snake slithers in, rescued safely

During the inspection, the snake was found inside a shutter in Salman Khan's building Galaxy’s car parking area.

Salman Khan (PC-Instagram)

A snake was spotted at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Monday evening, causing brief panic among residents. However, the situation was brought under control safely after a timely response from a snake rescue team. According to reports, police constable Manoj Katte, who was on duty at Galaxy Apartments, first noticed the snake and immediately alerted Vicky Dubey, a snake rescue expert known as “Snake Dost.”

Dubey quickly reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. During the inspection, the snake was found inside a shutter in the building’s car parking area. The rescue team carefully removed it and confirmed that it was a non-venomous snake, approximately five feet long.

The snake was safely handled and later placed inside a bag. Visuals from the scene show the rescuer calmly approaching the reptile, catching it with his bare hands, and carefully securing it after first holding its tail.

No one was injured during the entire operation, and the situation remained completely under control. Following the incident, a proper diary entry was made at the Bandra West Police Station. The Forest Department control room was also informed.

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It is worth noting that during the monsoon season and weather changes in Mumbai, snakes often enter residential areas. In such situations, experts advise people to immediately inform a rescue team or the Forest Department instead of panicking.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s viral ‘lonely’ post gave tension to his mother, says ‘Logon ke saath pak jaata hu’

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film ‘Maatrubhumi’, where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is expected to release soon.

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