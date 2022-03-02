Sanah Kapur -Mayank Pahwa’s Wedding: The wedding season is not over yet in Bollywood as Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur is all set to get married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today, February 2. Pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremony has been doing rounds on the internet- thanks to Sanah’s cousin and actor Vivaan Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Vivaan took to his Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures and videos from the ceremonies where the bride-to-be is seen dancing in a yellow and pink lehenga along with her mother Supriya Pathak and aunt Ratna Pathak Shah on popular wedding song ‘Mathe Te Chamkan’.Also Read - Shahid And Mira Kapoor Buy A Stunning Mercedes Mayback Worth Rs 2 Crore Ahead Of A Family Wedding | See Pics

As per the setup and décor, it looked like a sangeet night. In the short clips, we also saw groom Mayank who opted for a brown semi-formal attire for the special day. The videos have been winning the internet and fans of the Kapoor family are waiting for the wedding pics of the two. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 41st Birthday: Ishaan-Ananya And Sidharth-Kiara Join The Celebration- See Pics

“The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It’s an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while,” informed a source to Pinkvilla. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review : Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Alia Bhatt in Bhansali's Hard-Hitting Magnum Opus

See Pics and Videos From Sangeet Night:

Mira Kapoor too gave a glimpse of her stunning outfit from the pre-wedding ceremony of Sanah. She wore a light green-golden gota pati work lehenga with heavy embodied blouse designed by Anamika Khanna.

Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have known each other for a long time and are now set to tie the knot in presence of their friends and family.

