Pankaj Kapur opens up on nepotism debate; reveals son Shahid Kapoor never used his name in auditions: ‘Standing on his own…’

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has spent decades building a reputation as one of the most respected performers in Indian cinema. But when it comes to his children, the actor insists that fame and legacy were never shortcuts. In a recent conversation, Kapur spoke candidly about how his son Shahid Kapoor and his other children chose to carve their own paths in the entertainment industry, often without revealing who their father is.

At a time when conversations around nepotism continue to swirl in Bollywood, Kapur said he has always encouraged his children to learn through both success and failure. According to him, confidence comes only when one stands on one’s own feet.

Did Shahid Kapoor really build his career without help?

During an interview with Times Now, Pankaj Kapur said none of his children relies on his name when auditioning. Instead, they choose to walk into casting rooms just like any other aspiring actor. Talking about his parenting philosophy, Kapur said he has always believed in letting his children experience the industry first-hand.

He explained, “If you win, you will get the confidence of a winner, and if you lose, you will know that you made a mistake. And I have given that to all my children.” The veteran actor added that watching his children build their careers independently gives him immense pride.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“When I see any of my children working and standing on their own feet, and since these days there’s a fashion of audience, they don’t tell that they are my children,” he said.

Why do Pankaj Kapur’s children avoid using his name?

Kapur further revealed that his children prefer to audition without introducing themselves as his children. “They go and audition on their own, and when they get selected, it makes them feel good about it. It’s not because of their father’s name or their brother’s (Shahid Kapoor) name,” he said.

Speaking specifically about Shahid Kapoor, the actor emphasised that his son built his career through hard work and perseverance. “So was true about Shahid. He also stood on his own feet and made it completely on his own, wherever he is today. Yes, there was this thing that this man is always there, but in case required,” Kapur added.

Shahid Kapoor once opened up about his struggle

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor himself had addressed similar assumptions about his career in an earlier interview. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said many people assume he had it easy because his father was already an established actor.

“I’m one of those self-made guys who people think because his papa was an actor, he got it easy. And I get very upset with that. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, you don’t know my struggle.’ Just because my father was Pankaj Kapur doesn’t mean that I had it easy, because I didn’t even live with him. I lived with my mom,” Shahid had said.

For those unaware, Shahid is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, who were married from 1979 to 1984. After their separation, Kapur married Supriya Pathak in 1988. The couple have two children, Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan Kapoor.

What are Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur working on now?

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film released in theatres on February 13 and featured a large ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar. The movie draws inspiration from a chapter in author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur recently appeared in the film Jab Khuli Kitaab alongside Dimple Kapadia. The film, which premiered on ZEE5 on March 6, is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla and explores the emotional complexities of a marriage that has lasted five decades — until a long-buried truth suddenly comes to light. The project also features Aparshakti Khurana in a key role.

Even after years in the industry, Kapur’s message remains simple: legacy may open doors, but real success, he believes, comes only when one walks through them alone.